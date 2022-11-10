Vijayawada: DRM opens renovated staff canteen

Vijayawada(NTR District): Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan inaugurated the renovated divisional office staff canteen at the Divisional Office here on Thursday. The canteen run by the administration provides meals, tiffin, snacks and other refreshments to the divisional office staff and outstation staff attending the headquarters for official purposes at highly subsidised rates.

The staff canteen has not been in operation for the past three years during and post-Covid-19 pandemic. The renovation work was taken up departmentally and brought back to life with proper storage, washing area and enhanced seating capacity of 150. The renovated canteen is spacious, functional with lot of natural light and is now supported with additional staff for daily maintenance.

The DRM said that the division is always at the forefront in implementing staff welfare measures.

He congratulated the SCRMU, SCRES AISC/ST Association members of the division for coming forward and sponsoring various essential items like refrigerator, cutlery and plates for the canteen after renovation.