Vijayawada: Durga temple earns 4.36 cr from sale of tickets

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam, Durga temple, earned income of Rs 4,36,65,679 from the sale of tickets online and offline during the nine-day Dasara Navaratrulu held from October 17 to 25. The temple administration earned income on sale of Darshanam tickets, sale of laddu prasadam, for performing Paroksha Pratyeka Kunkumarchana, Chakravarchana, Saru auction, publications, photos and calendars, etc.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, temple Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu said the income from sale of online tickets was Rs 1,66,42,125 and offline was Rs 2,70,23,554. Income on sale of Rs 500 tickets was Rs 3,29,000, on Rs 330 tickets was Rs 1,25,23,800, on Rs 100 tickets was Rs 1,63,97,400. Income from the sale of laddu prasadam was Rs 76,27,005, on Paroksha Pratyeka Kunkumarchana was Rs 16,38,000, Paroksha Pratyeka Kunkumarchana was Rs.9,70,000.

Income was also made on the sari auctions, carry bags, publications, photos and calendars. Sominaidu thanked the public representatives, officials, media and temple staff for successful and peaceful conduct of nine Navaratri celebrations.

He thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing Rs 70 crore for development of temple during his visit to the temple on Mula Nakshatram Day.