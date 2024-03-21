Vijayawada: EC cracks whip on poll code violators

Vijayawada : The Election Commission of India seems to have cracked its whip on supply of liquor, drugs and freebies since the election code had come into force in the state. The EC has also laid focus on recent incidents of violence in the Palnadu region between the YSRCP and TDP activists and the failure of the police in crowd management during the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chilakluripeta.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, the Election Commission is receiving many complaints against government employees for allegedly campaigning in the polls. Complaints were also received against contract employees and volunteers.

Until Tuesday, Mukesh Kumar Meena said action was taken against 46 persons, who included volunteers, contract employees and government employees. In the case of regular employees, he said that they will be suspended while volunteers and contract employees will be out rightly dismissed.

The EC has also called for a meeting of the AP CEO, SPs and other officials to ensure that the code was strictly implemented and that the elections were conducted in zero violence atmosphere.



At a media conference on Wednesday, Meena said the Election Commission seized cash, precious metals, narcotics and others worth Rs 176 crore since January 1 in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections The CEO noted that of the seizures, cash amounted to Rs 78 crore, precious metals Rs 41 crore and narcotics Rs 30 crore.

Meena said, "In the past three days since the announcement of the poll schedule, we have seized cash, liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 3.39 crore.” Of the seizures worth Rs 3.39 crore, he said liquor amounted to Rs 1.6 crore, cash Rs 80 lakh and the balance, drugs and freebies.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicking off on the election schedule announcement day, the CEO said two lakh political posters, banners and hoardings were removed from public places in the past three days.

Similarly, 94 cases were booked against defacement of property and 37 on misuse of vehicles, violations pertaining to loudspeakers, illegal meetings and inducements. In total, 385 cases were booked in the past three days.