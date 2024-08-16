Vijayawada: Efforts on to extend legal aid in remote areas with digital tech

Vijayawada: AP High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said everyone should respect law and protect the unity and integrity of the country. Participating as chief guest at Independence Day celebrations at High Court, the Chief Justice said efforts are on to provide legal services for remote villages also using digital technology. He said judiciary has been playing a key role in protecting the fundamental rights, freedom and equality of people.

High Court Advocates Association president K Chidambaram, AP Bar Council president N Dwarakanath Reddy, advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas and others spoke.

High Court judges and their family members, additional advocate general Sambasiva Pratap, registrar general Y Lakshmana Rao and others participated.