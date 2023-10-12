Vijayawada: Efforts on to improve results in govt schools says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada : Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the State government has opened a new era in school education by introducing extensive curriculum reforms from the academic year 2021-22 with the long-term goal of making the students of government schools face the challenges of the 21st century and become global citizens.

The Minister participated in a meeting organised with the Principals of the Jawahar Navodaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Ekalavya Model Residential Schools on ‘Implementation of CBSE Syllabus’ at the Samagra Shiksha State office on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary of School Education Department Praveen Prakash, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao and other higher officials of Education Department participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha Satyanarayana said that the meeting was organised with the objective of improving the results of the government schools where CBSE syllabus is being implemented.

He said information on running and maintenance of schools to achieve the good results was exchanged and shared by the Principals of the Jawahar Navodaya, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Ekalavya Model Schools.

He further said discussion was also held on subjects taught in CBSE affiliated government managed schools, staff-qualifications, teacher/student ratio, laboratories, library facilities, maintenance, record keeping, administrative and academic activities in schools, CBSE examination system / evaluation, teacher capacity building, financial management, sports, co-curricular activities, role and responsibilities of Principals etc.