Vijayawada: Eye donation fortnight campaign from today

Vijayawada: Eye donation fortnight campaign from today
Dr G Samaram along with Dr B Keerthi, Dr Deeksha, G Rashmi and Dr G Maru releasing poster of Eye Donation campaign at Vijayawada on Thursday

Vijayawada : Swetcha Gora Eye Bank Executive Director Dr G Samaram has informed that they are organising Eye Donation Fortnight campaign from August 25 to September 8.

In a press meet organised in Vijayawada on Thursday, Dr G Samaram said that they have been organising this Eye Donation Fortnight campaign for the past 25 years. He said that so far 892 blind people have got eye sight through the Gora Eye Bank. He said that around 10 lakh people across the country are suffering with blindness.

He said that they were conducting this programme to make the public aware of the importance of eye donation. He further added that during the fortnight campaign they would organise quiz, painting, elocution and essay competitions. For more details the interested candidates may contact through 970402030, he added.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali president Dr B Keerthi, Secretary Rashmi, Medical Director Dr P Deeksha, Dr Maru and others participated.

