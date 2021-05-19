Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct 10-day online course on GST

Vijayawada: Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on Goods and Service Tax (GST) from May 21 between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Programme coordinator Sk Shahabuddin said in a statement here on Tuesday that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is basically a multi-stage tax system which is comprehensive in nature and is levied on the supply of goods and services. The main aim of this taxation system is to curb the cascading effect of other indirect taxes.

The GST laws in India have undergone frequent changes in the last four years. Keeping pace with the changes has become necessity from business perspective. The FAPCCI has identified recent developments in the GST such as introduction of QRMP scheme, e-way bill, e-invoicing and other compliances. To facilitate trade and industry to cope with developments, the FAPPCI is organising a certificate course on the GST with recent changes. This is with an aim to enable business executives and trade and industry members to take advantage of the course without too much interruption in normal operations. The course has been specially designed to facilitate the participants to gain an in-depth knowledge in the day to day working of GST law.

The online course will cover topics including introduction and constitutional background, important definitions, supply, composition-supply and exemptions, registration, threshold and rates, time of supply and TDS, place of supply, classification, input tax credit, returns-1 and 2, accounting entries and documentation, refunds, search, seizure and recovery, demands, appeals and reply to notices, e-invoicing and e-waybill, and finally question and answer session before the candidates appearing for the examination.

Shahabuddin said that the candidates who could take part in the online course include new entrants to financial services, professionals already working in the industry, CFOs and heads of accounts/finance/taxation, investors/students, industry members and practitioners. FAPCCI announced that after the completion of the ten-day training the participants would be assessed for certification.

For details the interested may contact Shaik Shahabuddin on 8008579624 /Email: vjwfapcci@gmail.com or K Srikanth on 9391422821/Email: fapccivizag@gmail.com.