Vijayawada: Free cardiac medical camp for journos held

Vijayawada (NTR District): Free cardiac medical camp was held for print and electronic media journalists at IMA Hall here on Sunday. Journalist Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh (JSAAP) in collaboration with Rotary Club Vijayawada and Save Young Hearts Foundation jointly organised the medical camp for the welfare of scribes.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Prof Dr G Eswar said that according to a recent survey 2% of youth are suffering from blood pressure and 1% from diabetes. Vijayawada former Sub-Collector Ch Bhanu Prasad said that youth should take care of personal health.

Dr MC Das said according to the World Health Organisation around 1.76 crores youth died due to heart attack in 2021-2022. Rotary club Vijayawada president Dr Nagaraju Kaja mentioned that youth these days are ignoring their health. Rotary club will be in front of educating the youth over health consciousness. Ramesh hospital cardiologist highlighted that heart care of youth is everyone's responsibility.

I&PR Joint director Kiran participated in the program and appreciated the JSAAP for such an initiative.

JSAAP working president T Ratnakar, AP High Court Bar council treasurer Dr Jandyala Shastry, Ramesh hospital cardiologist Dr Mamatha and others participated in the health camp.