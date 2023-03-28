Vijayawada: Free darshan for newly-wed couples

Vijayawada (NTR district): Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board has decided to provide Anthralaya Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga to the newly married couple free of cost. Besides, the couple will be offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam like VVIPs by the priests.

Revealing the Trust Board agenda and resolutions at the board meeting held atop Indrakeeladri on Monday, Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu informed that on the lines of TTD, devotees, who have the presiding deity darshan, would also be offered a free laddu.

He further said that they were contemplating to arrange high security metal detectors for security purposes. He informed that they had finalised tender works for setting up dress changing rooms, cloak rooms and cheppal stands at Durga Ghat.

The chairman said that the Trust Board also took a decision of appointing a three men committee to eradicate illegal and bribe activities at Kesakandanasala by supervision. A Golden Makara Thoranam will be manufactured for the purpose of adornment to Utsava Murthulu, he added.

Rambabu stated that they would set up suggestion and complaint boxes at the premises of the Durga temple to receive complaints from devotees and added that a decision would be certainly taken on the suggestions and complaints after verification within one month. He said that they were mulling to implement dress code for the temple employees.

Temple EO D Bhramaramba, Trust Board members Kesari Naga Mani, Katta Sathaiah, Budda Rambabu, Devisetty Bala Krishna, Chinta Simhachalam and others attended the meeting.