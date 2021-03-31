Vijayawada: Free heart surgeries to 70 poor children

Vijayawada: As a part of community service, Rotary Club of Vijayawada in association with Andhra Hospitals has undertaken the project to provide heart surgeries to 70 poor children. Andhra Hospitals which started 16 years ago and which has been doing an outstanding service in health to the poor people, has come forward to undertake the heart operations for children. The total grant amount for the project is Rs 57,88,449.62 provided by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, Heart Gift and Gift of Life Albany in the USA for the operations to the children. The chief guest from the Rotary, M Satish Babu appreciated the Andhra Hospitals for taking up the job for Rotary. The project committee chair Dr Kamineni Pattabhi Ramaiah presented Rotary mission to reach out to the people in medical needs through Disease Prevention and Treatment. Karini Chanti Raju, a member of Rotary Club of Vijayawada is architect of the project and he presented that this is the second project after the first project in 2018 for 62 children heart surgeries through the Andhra Hospitals.

The managing director of Andhra Hospitals and chief surgical gastroenterologist Dr PV Ramana Murthy said, "We have been doing children heart surgeries for the past 5 years and successfully performed more than 2,000 surgeries and interventions till now."

He further said that Andhra hospitals is getting referrals from all over Andhra Pradesh, performed surgeries with nearly 100 percent result which also include very complex heart surgeries. He complimented Andhra Hospital's paediatric cardiac and intensive care team on the occasion for their contribution and success.