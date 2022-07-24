Vijayawada: Freedom fighters feted by railway officials

Vijayawada: Freedom fighters, family members and their descendants present in Vijayawada division jurisdiction were invited and felicitated on the concluding day of the Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations – Iconic Week Celebrations at Vijayawada railway station on Saturday. Rampilla Narasayamma, who worked for Revolutionary Socialist Party alongside her husband Rampilla Surya Narayana, was felicitated. She made arms and ammunitions at hilly terrains of Vidydharapuram and handed them over to leaders in the various parts of the country. She was arrested along with her husband during the 'Quit India Movement' and was jailed for 42 days.

Other freedom fighters and their family members who were felicitated on the occasion include Pingali Suseela, granddaughter-in-law of Pingali Venkayya, iconic leader of Krishna district and designer of the National Flag, Alluri Sri Rama Raju, grandson of Alluri Sitarama Raju, the legendary leader who spearheaded the Rampa Rebellion of 1921, Bade Seeta Mahalakshmi, wife of Netaji's bodyguard Bade Venkata Krishna Rao who was brutally tortured by the British for uttering Vande Mataram, GV Raghuram, son of Goparaju Anantha Venkata Sarma, a real hero unknown and unsung, freedom fighter-cum-railway servant, who worked for Azad Hind Fauz was captured as prisoner of war and jailed for nine months. After release, with the support and guidance of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Goparaju Anantha Venkata Sarma joined Indian railway and served for 30 years and retired as Station Master, Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivendra Mohan stated that it is a moment of great pride for the division as Vijayawada railway station which is associated with the freedom struggle was one among the 75 stations selected for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

DPO MB Bala Muralidhar, proposed a vote of thanks.

Earlier, children of SKCV Trust and Bharat Scouts & Guides members gave dance performance on the occasion. Teachers and students of Syed Appalaswamy Degree College paid visit to the exhibition gallery and interacted with freedom fighters.

Several senior railway officials including M Srikanth, S Muni Reddy, Valleswara B Thokkala, Maddali Ravikiran, RC Sahoo, K Sridhar G Somasekhar Naidu, G Madhusudhan Rao, PBN Prasad, PRO Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Inspectors and staff participated in the event.