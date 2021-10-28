Vijayawada: Friction between judiciary, executive common: Justice Chalameswar

Vijayawada: Asserting that there would be friction between the judiciary and the executive, former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Jasti Chalameswar recalled the statement of former chief justice of the Supreme Court Venkatachalaiah that it would be a bad day if there is cordial relationship between the judiciary and the executive.

He was addressing the Andhra Wisdom Festival jointly organised by Andhra Arts Academy and the AP Editors Association here on Wednesday.

Stating that the power obviously corrupts, the former Supreme Court judge said that it is common to misuse power.

He said that the division of power between the executive, legislature and the judiciary is good for the society. "It is an adjustment to avoid concentration of power in one hand," he averred.

Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Lakshmi Parvati expressed concern over the judicial activism and said that the judiciary is interfering in the activities of the executive.

Social activist and former joint director of CBI VV Lakshminarayana said that all the three wings should perform their duties perfectly for proper administration. He said that hero worship should not be entertained at any cost. Referring to the judicial activism, he said that judicial review is very important. However, any criticism should be taken positively.

Chairman of AP Fibrenet P Gautam Reddy, former Information Commissioner Vijaya Babu, Intellectuals Forum president Chalasani Srinivas, Official Language Commission chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and Bezwada Bar Association former president Naraharisetti Sri Hari also participated.

President of AP Editors Association VVR Krishnam Raju presided over the meeting.