Vijayawada gets respite from scorching heat

VIJAYAWADA: Denizens of Vijayawada have got some respite from scorching heat and heat waves as weather conditions changed today.

Though there is no rain the temperature levels decreased and no heat wave till afternoon.

People suffered from soaring temperatures for the past few weeks and been waiting for some showers or rain to get respite.

