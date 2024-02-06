  • Menu
Vijayawada: GIG School Annual Day celebrated

Students performing cultural programmes at the GIG International School Annual Day celebrations in Vijayawada
Students performing cultural programmes at the GIG International School Annual Day celebrations in Vijayawada

GIG International School celebrated its 2nd Annual Day with grandeur and pride at the SS Convention Hall here on Monday

VIJAYAWADA: GIG International School celebrated its 2nd Annual Day with grandeur and pride at the SS Convention Hall here on Monday. The schoolchildren celebrated the event by performing dance, songs and taking part in other cultural programmes.

The audience was enthralled by a colourful and very well directed dance drama. The theme-based Western and folk dances captivated the guests.

The most riveting performance which drew unceasing applause was the invocation dance to ‘KANTHARA.’ The astounding visual treat enthralled every spectator. The annual day event was a spectacular display of talent and fervour. Chief guest RO, CBSE Shekar Chandra and the chairman of the school Kamal Gupta addressed the students and parents. Principal J Aruna Reddy presented the annual report.

