  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada girl Harika selected for Rugby Senior Women’s Rugby Nationals

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Talla Harika, who studied at Syed Appala Swamy College in Vijayawada has been selected for the Andhra Pradesh Senior Women's Rugby Team that will be taking part in the Senior Women’s National Rugby Championship to be held at the Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune in Maharashtra, from June 9 to 10.

Vijayawada: Talla Harika, who studied at Syed Appala Swamy College in Vijayawada has been selected for the Andhra Pradesh Senior Women's Rugby Team that will be taking part in the Senior Women’s National Rugby Championship to be held at the Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune in Maharashtra, from June 9 to 10.

Indian Rugby Union is going to conduct the Senior Women’s National Rugby Championship at the Chhatrapati Sports Complex from June 9 to 10. Talla Harika represented the combined Krishna district senior women’s team in Andhra Pradesh State Rugby Championship that was held at Pithapuram in the East Godavari district recently.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X