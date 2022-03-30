Vijayawada: Girls exhorted to go for higher education

Vijayawada: Additional SP KGV Saritha has called upon girl students to pursue higher education by grabbing every opportunity that comes in their way. She was the chief guest at scholarship distribution programme by Coromandel International Fertilisers at Makineni Basava Punniah Vignana Kendram here on Tuesday.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, stating that education as the greatest of all donations, urged the company to do more across the State. "The State government is beautifying government schools and introduced Jagananna Goru Mudda, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi, Amma Vodi for promoting education," he said.

District Education Officer Tahera Sultan said that everyone should pursue higher education as it is the only means to drive out ignorance from society. Educating girl children was more important as they are the ones, who could set the things in right manner, she said.

Pointing out that most parents in rural areas are unable to encourage their children to pursue higher education due to financial issues, the DEO hailed the authorities of Coromandel International Fertilizers for coming forward to encourage girl students of rural areas to pursue higher education.

Two students from every school, who passed 9th class and are in class 10th are being given the scholarships. Of the two students, the first meritorious student, was given Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,500 to the second student.

Vice-president of Coromandel International GV Subba Reddy said that they are doing the social service in the villages for a long time. Several water plants have been set up free of cost in most of the villages across the district, he added. He said they wanted to support the girl children to pursue higher education.