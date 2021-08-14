Vijayawada: Government Media Advisor Devulapalli Amar assures help to kin of deceased scribes

Vijayawada: The State government would provide permanent benefits to the families of the journalists who died of Covid19, said Government Media Advisor Devulapalli Amar.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Amar said that sizable number of journalists died across the country due to Covid and more journalists succumbed to Covid during the second wave. He said that he had been discussing with the government on the issue from time to time and the families of the deceased journalists would be provided with house site and pucca house.

Amar said that the Chief Minister was thinking of providing succour not only to the journalists but everyone who died of Covid.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a soft corner for journalists, Amar said that the health scheme for journalists was one of the first files the Chief Minister signed after assuming charge.

Referring to the statement of the office-bearers of Indian Journalists Union that there was no justice to the journalists in the State, Amar said that it was good to fight for journalists but not proper to launch mud-smearing campaign against the the government. He appealed to the journalists of Andhra Pradesh that justice would be done to all of them soon since they are in the government.

Amar wondered as to why the journalist leaders don't question the managements for not providing minimum wages to the rural reporters.

He said that all eligible journalists were being given accreditation cards and the process is going on in all the districts.