Vijayawada: Government to increase per capita consumption of aqua produce

Vijayawada(NTR District): Minister for Fisheries, Dairy and Animal Husbandry Dr Seediri Appalaraju said that earlier income fromfish sales was only through exports. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the concept of Fish Hubs across the State to serve fresh fish to consumers through these hubs. He said PoS devices would be deployed at over 2,000 outlets in the first phase. Already 370 mini fish outlets were started on trial basis as against the 2,725 beneficiaries identified. Major fish outlets were started at Pulivendula, Visakhapatnam and Vinukonda. He said that the government is keen on to increace per capita consumption of acqua consumption.

Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation (APFCSF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with service provider giant Paytm here on Tuesday to provide point of sales devices to the fish hubs established by the State Fisheries Department.

Commissioner of Fisheries K Kanna Babu said that the partnership with Paytm would give boost to the digital India campaign. The Fish hubs concept would be useful for both the fishermen and the consumer since the consumer would get live and fresh fish under hygienic conditions. He thanked the Paytm for providing the PoS worth Rs 20,000 to the fish outlets free of cost. He said that there is huge market for fish which is cheaper than chicken and meat. The per capita consumption in India is 8 kg per annum, which is very low. If people get fish under hygienic conditions, the consumption would increase, he hoped.

Chief business officer of Paytm Abhay Sharma said that the Paytm will enable consumers to make digital payments seamlessly at the Fish Hubs and retail outlets in the State. He said that Paytm all-in-one PoS with innovative features help in faster processing of payments.

Paytm Associate vice-president Ankit Goel, beneficiaries of fish hubs from various parts of the State and others participated in the programme.