Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan returns to Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan along with Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan reached the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday evening after their discharge from AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Earlier, R P Sisodia, special chief secretary to Governor and his wife Babita met the Governor and the Lady Governor at the AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and enquired about their health condition. Sisodia interacted with the special team of doctors and enquired about the post-recovery care to be taken.

Governor Harichandan said he has fully recovered in all respects and thanked Dr D Nageswara Reddy and the team of doctors for the special care taken by them during his stay at the hospital. The Governor appealed to the people to be alert over the new variants of Covid-19 virus now emerging and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as per guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time. The Governor said that every eligible person should go for Covid vaccination, without any hesitancy or delay.

According to a health bulletin released by the AIG Hospitals, Governor Harichandan made complete clinical recovery and has been discharged from the hospital as all his health parameters were normal and the post-Covid symptoms were resolved.

On their arrival at Raj Bhavan, the Governor and the Lady Governor were greeted by A Shyam Prasad, joint secretary to Governor and other officers of Raj Bhavan.