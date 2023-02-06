Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pats solo cyclist Aasha Malviya

Vijayawada(NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated Aasha Malviya, national athlete and mountaineer from Nataram village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. She paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Aasha Malviya briefed the Governor that she is cycling across India to spread the message of women empowerment and educate people on women's safety and that she has already covered 8555 km in eight States as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra.

The Governor felicitated Aasha Malviya with a memento and wished her success in her endeavour.

Principal Secretary to Governor Anil Kumar Singhal, Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash and other officers of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.