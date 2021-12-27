Vijayawada: Governor hosts high tea for CJI

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan hosted a high tea in honour of Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana, who came to the State on a three-day visit, attended the function along with his wife Shivamala. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy also participated in the function.

Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice Vineet Saran, Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra also attended the High Tea function hosted by the Governor.

On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Chief Justice NV Ramana was welcomed by Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia.

Governor Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan extended a cordial welcome to the Chief Justice of India and his wife at the Durbar Hall and the Governor felicitated the Chief Justice of India with a memento and shawl.

The Governor also felicitated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Supreme Court Judges Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice Vineet Saran, Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra with memento and shawl.

Programme coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram, Principal Secretary to CM Praveen Prakash, Additional Secretaries to CM Dhananjaya Reddy, Muthyala Raju, Krishna District Collector J Nivas, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, Krutika Shukla, Shan Mohan, Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad, Director of Protocol Balasubramanya Reddy, and other senior officers have also participated in the function.