Vijayawada: Govt official who enthrals audience with melodious voice

Vijayawada: Music is a God's gift and only a few will have that talent to attract the audience with their melodious singing. Pasam Vijay Kumar is one of the gifted singers and he entertained the listeners with his melodious voice.



Vijay Kumar will retire as Asst Director in Civil Supplies office at Machilipatnam in Krishna district this month-end.

He was born in Krishna district and started giving performances at the age of 15. He used to sing the songs of Ghantasala, PB Srinivas, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar with his orchestra and mesmerize the spectators. He did more than 4,000 concerts so far during his artistic journey. Vijay Kumar's name was recorded in 'Bharat World Records', 'Cultural Book of Records', 'Telugu World Records', 'Talent Book of World Records' and 'Universal Book of Records' for his excellent music service.

Vijay Kumar was appreciated by many legendary artistes like NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Ramanaidu and Murali Mohan. He has received many awards and titles like 'Bahugala gana kala ratna' and 'Madhura swara kantherava'. Vijay Kumar also acted in a couple of movies. Though he was a government official, he spread the music aroma throughout the Telugu states with his excellent voice.