Vijayawada: Govt to help rain-affected farmers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Managing Director and Krishna District Special Officer Lakshmisha assured the farmers to extend support for damaged crops and stated that they will sanction compensation to the farmers on the basis of eligibility criteria of crop loss.

He visited the rain-affected areas in Kankipadu and Kolavennu, Tadigadapa village of Krishna district, and observed the damaged crops of maize, turmeric, and paddy in the respective villages on Sunday.

Later, he interacted with the farmers and observed crop damages. Speaking on the occasion, the Special officer said that the government would extend all the benefits to all the farmers.

During his visit, he ordered the officials concerned to complete the enumeration of crop loss and asked them to submit the concerned details. He directed the officials to respond immediately to the farmers’ problems. He suggested that maize farmers sprinkle salt solution to avoid fungus attacks.

Meanwhile, Commercial Tax Chief Commissioner and NTR District Special Officer M Girija Sankar visited the rain-soaked paddy stocks along with Joint collector Dr Sampath Kumar and District Supply Officer (DSO) Komali Padma at Pathapadu and Kundavari Kandrika villages near Vijayawada on Sunday.

He directed the officials concerned to shift the rain-soaked paddy to the rice mills without any delay and provide gunny bags and transport facilities to the farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Girija Sankar said that there is no shortage of gunny bags and as of now around 6 lakh bags are ready at the civil supplies department.

Officials would provide transport facilities whenever farmers ask to lift their grains to mills, he said.

Officers must allow the farmers to sell their produce to private traders, if they are interested, he said. H suggested the Revenue and Agricultural officials to coordinate with each other and help the farmers to lift rain-soaked paddy.