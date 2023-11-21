Vijayawada: Govt urged to return Officers Club

Vijayawada: A delegation of government officers met district Collector S Dilli Rao at his office here on Monday and appealed to him to take initiative to hand over the Officers Club back to the officers.



It may be recalled that the Officers Club building situated on Gopal Reddy Road in the city was taken over by the police department for setting up DGP office, after the State bifurcation.

The team of officers including CM Kiran, P Lalit Kumar, K Sivasankar Rao and Dr L Srinivasa Rao informed the Collector that about 700 officers of various departments used to spend their leisure time at the Officers Club here, along with their family members. In addition, the officers from the rest of the State used to stay at the club during their official visits.

K Sivasankar said that since a new building was already constructed for the DGP office at Mangalagiri, the Officers Club could be handed over back to the officers.

Responding to the request, Collector Dilli Rao said that he would try to get back the Officers Club since it is useful for the officers, who have head offices in the city.

The Officers Club used to organise tennis, basketball, hand ball, volleyball, badminton, caroms, billiards and other sports for the officers. Moreover, the club used to provide training in various skills for their children, gymnastics, family counselling and even organize free medical camps.

The Collector said that he would write to the government and the DGP to return the building to the Officers Club.