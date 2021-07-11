Vijayawada: Grand farewell accorded to Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu

Vijayawada: Krishna District SP M Ravindranath Babu was accorded grand farewell by the district police in Machilipatnam on Saturday.

Additional superintendent of police Malik Garg, Special Enforcement Bureau additional SP Vakul Jindal, additional SP Satyanarayana (AR), DSPs, Circle inspectors, Sub-inspectors, constables and other staff attended the farewell function.

Ravindranath Babu had worked two years in the district and tried to maintain law and order very strictly and ensure smooth functioning of the police department.

He also gave good support to the police personnel who were infected by Covid in the first and second wave and tried to improve their morale by conducting zoom conferences and personally meeting them.

He also promoted the policy of friendly policing and the District Police Office got recognition for its services by bagging ISO certificate in 2020.

Disha police station in Machilipatnam and Mylavaram police station got ISO certification recently. Eluru range DIG K V Mohan Rao attended another farewell function conducted by the police in Gudivada. The DIG hailed the services rendered by Ravindranath Babu.

The Krishna District SP transferred to East Godavari as the superintendent of police.