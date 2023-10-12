Vijayawada: Grand welcome for Asian Games winners at Gannavaram airport

Vijayawada : Grand welcome was accorded to Asian Games Compound Archery Triple gold medal winner Vennam Jyothi Surekha and Chess Women’s Team silver medallist Koneru Humpy at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday. The two players won medals at the Asian games recently concluded in China. Officials of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and sports lovers accorded warm welcome at the airport after they arrived from New Delhi in Air India flight.

Young archer of Vijayawada Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who was working as Deputy Collector of NTR district, and Chess Grand Master Koneru Humpy represented India in the recently concluded Asian Games at Hangzhou in China. On behalf of the State government, SAAP Administrative Officer P Ramakrishna, Assistant Director (Technical) SV Ramana, NTR district chief coach SA Azeez and others received the two players.

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association, Krishna District Olympic Association, Jyothi Surekha parents Sri Durga and V Surendra, teaching faculty of Nalanda Educational Institutions and KL University, students and players were among them, who welcomed the two medalilsts. Besides Union Bank of India officials, Krishna District Bank Employees also welcomed Surekha and Koneru Hampi.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyothi Surekha said that she is eyeing her next Asian Championship tournament, which will be conducted in Bangkok, Thailand from November 4 to 12. Expressing happiness on winning three medals, she said it was a rare occasion. She won medals in individual, team, and mixed categories. She said commitment and hard work are the reasons for her success.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy said Chess was included in 19th Asian Games which concluded in Hangzhou, China. “I am very happy to meet sports persons of all disciplines in the Asian Games,” she added.