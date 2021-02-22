Vijayawada: Grandhalayam hall comes to life with social playlet

Vijayawada: Andhra Arts Academy organised a playlet titled 'Homa Jwalalu' at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall on Sunday evening. The unique feature was that the playlet was staged by lady artistes and even the director was also a lady.

After a gap of one year the theatre lovers witnessed the social drama in Grandhalayam hall. Homa Jwalalu was based on the life incidents of four distressed women. The writer Ramani (Veerla Vara Prasad) tried to emphasise on status of women in the present society and how women have been cheated by men.

He also questioned the authorities for not properly solving the cases of Ayesha and Pratyusha. The artists' contribution for the playlet was good. Drama is a visual media and hence the expressions should be visible to the audience.

The artistes' expressions could not reach the spectators since the face was silhouetted with top spot lights. Music (Rajabhushanam) dominated the dialogue and scene.

If little changes were made in script with some emphatic dialogues, it could have become a good script. The director could have made the scenes brisk. Paramesh rendered make up support to the team.

As far performance is concerned, Bhavani did well as Mumtaz, who was a drug addict. Lakshmi who acted as Mani was active but she failed to maintain the Tamil accent throughout the drama. Sarita as Vasundhara and also director of the playlet was also good. Stella as Mary was also active.

Before the play, some comedy skits were also showcased by the member of EVS Kala Samithi. Ramesh, BM Patnayak, EV Sagar, B Anjaneya Raju and Bhavani acted in the skits. The artistes were congratulated by Golla Narayana Rao, president of Andhra Artistes Academy, Nandiwada Nani, Madhuri Media and others.