Vijayawada: Gulf coordinators of APNRTS call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Just In
Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) coordinators and YSRCP activists belonging to Gulf countries called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp Office here on Thursday. The Chief Minister enquired about the help migrant workers in the Gulf are receiving from the state government and the steps to be taken for their welfare.
They informed him that the government has been extending necessary support to the migrant workers.
Deputy Chief Minister (minority welfare) SB Amzath Basha, APNRT Society president Venkat S Medapati, society’s Kuwait coordinators N Mahesh Reddy, M V Narsa Reddy, Dubai coordinator S Naser Vali, YSRCP Gulf convenor BH Iliyas, Kuwait convenor M Bali Reddy, Qatar convenor D Sasikiran, Dubai convenor S Akram and Saudi Arabia convenor R Anthony were present.