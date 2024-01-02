Vijayawada: Help students excel in TOEFL, officials told

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash directed the officials to ensure that students studying in the government schools achieve the highest marks in the TOEFL examinations.

He said the teachers, education department officials, parent committees, parents and students should work together to achieve the government objective of ensuring students hone English language skills.He inaugurated the State-level innovative programme ‘Mentor a Student for TOEFL’ for classes 6 to 9 at CVR GMC High School Plus here on Monday. Teachers, students and parents took the oath of responsibility to improve English language and get the highest marks in TOEFL examinations. He suggested to Principals to take the help of former students in achieving the goals set by the government to enhance the English speaking and communication skills of the students.

He further suggested that every 6th standard student is adopted by the authorities or other staff of the education department and trained in listening and speaking skills for the TOEFL test.

Praveen Prakash cut the cake in the presence of the students and celebrated the New Year with the education department officials and the teachers.

Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Project Director Dr KV Srinivasulu Reddy, NTR District DEO CV Renuka, APC G Maheswara Rao, MEOs and other officials present on the occasion.