Vijayawada: High school committee all praise for teachers' role

Vijayawada: SKPVV Hindu High School committee general secretary Gopisetti Mallaiah said teachers and faculty play key role in the development of the educational institutions run by the committee.

He visited the school at Kothapeta here on Saturday and participated in the Teachers Day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, he said about 600 teachers are working and more than 10,000 students are studying in the educational institutions run by the committee. He said the dedicated teachers play very important role in the development of the educational institutions.

High school HM K Srinivasa Rao, PET M Satya Prasad and teachers participated in the events.