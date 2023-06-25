Vijayawada: Huge response to BJP meets, says Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: Public meetings being conducted by BJP were evoking huge response from the people, said party state president Somu Veerraju. He said the party would launch a vigorous campaign on May 30 in the state on the nine years of BJP rule at the Centre and the welfare schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government in the state.

Addressing the media at the state party office here on Saturday, Veerraju said the BJP noticed that PM Modi was highly popular in Andhra Pradesh. The party organised public meetings in 20 districts and conducted interactive sessions with the scholars, traders and other people at 26 places in the state. He said the BJP is distributing pamphlets and books on the achievements in nine years of BJP rule. Union ministers, BJP president JP Nadda , MPs and other leaders are extensively touring the state and participating in the meetings.

He said there is a change of political atmosphere in the state. He alleged the YSRCP is changing the names of Central schemes and propagating them as its own. He alleged that both the previous TDP government and the present YSRCP government are claiming the Central government funds as their funds and owing up the development in the state.

He said 75 per cent people of Andhra Pradesh are availing the benefits of the Union government. The BJP leaders are conducting meetings district and mandal wise and explaining the people the policies of the Central government. He alleged that the state government had failed to construct houses for the poor in spite of assistance being given by the Central government. The BJP has noticed that the people are against the YSRCP government and its policies, he said and claimed that they were ready to give power to the BJP in the state.