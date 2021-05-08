Vijayawada: Indian Culture Center donates 10 oxygen concentrators to Ahalya Nursing Home

Vijayawada: In the present Oxygen crisis, Indian Culture Center Barcelona headed by Robert Maish Nahar and Fons Catala from Barcelona, Spain, donated 10 oxygen concentrators to Ahalya Nursing Home. Dr S Rajakumari announced that Ahalya Nursing Home will be providing free oxygen beds to pregnant mothers suffering from Covid-19 along with respiratory problems 24X7 beginning from Saturday.

She thanked Robert Maish Nahar, David Minoves and Eva Benedico for donating 10 oxygen concentrators at the right time for the needy patients during the second wave of Covid-19 when there is a shortage of oxygen supply.

In this programme, Dr S Aruna, Dr S Umashankar, Dr Ramesh, Dr V Neelima, Dr K Priyanka and Dr Sireesha participated. Dr Rajakumari requested all the women to get vaccinated at the earliest to fight against Covid-19. The vaccines provided by the government are safe. Pregnant mothers should not panic. In many pregnant mothers who are infected with this disease, only mild symptoms will be present and very few cases will require hospitalisation, she said. Prevention, early recognition of symptoms and treatment of Covid-19 disease is the key for safe pregnancy outcome for mother and child. FOGSII has given guidelines for management of pregnant women with Covid-19 infection.

Pregnant women are more prone to get this Covid-19 infection as they have decreased immunity levels, hence they are advised to be careful in this second wave of Covid-19. She advised pregnant women to stay indoors, use masks, regularly wash hands and ensure social distancing to protect themselves from Covid-19. Good, freshly prepared food, steam inhalation and healthy lifestyle will improve immunity. She wished all a Happy Mother's Day and stated that "Mother is the real Hero in everyone's life."