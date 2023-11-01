Vijayawada: Indian Overseas Bank organises ‘Vigilance Walk’

Vijayawada: Indian Overseas Bank Regional Office-Vijayawada organised a Human Chain at the Benz Circle here by standing on the side of the road displaying placards and banners and raising slogans on the occasion of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 (30th October to 5th November 2023) here on Tuesday.



The bank officials organised a symbolic ‘Vigilance Walk’ around the Benz Circle. As many as 50 officials from IOB- Regional Office and IOB-Ring Road Branch participated in the programme. Subodh Kumar, Regional Manager, IOB, RO-Vijayawada, V Srikanth, AGM, Sri Naveen Kumar Choudhary, AGM and others were present.