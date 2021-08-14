Vijayawada: Indira Gandhi Stadium spruced up for Independence Day fete

Vijayawada: All arrangements are in place for the celebration of Independence Day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here, said District Collector J Nivas.

State government protocol director Balasubrahmanyam Reddy along with the officials of various departments accompanied by the district Collector visited the venue on Friday.

The district Collector extended various suggestions to the officials to make necessary changes.

Every visitor should follow the Covid protocol and nobody should enter the stadium without going through the thermal screening, he said. "The visitors should clean their hands with auto sanitiser before going to the seating area."

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector L Ravisankar, sub-collector GSS Praveen Chand, District Civil Supplies officer BSAN Reddy and others were present on the occasion.