Vijayawada: Industry-Academia Dialogue Conclave held at SRM

Vijayawada: An Industry-Academia Dialogue with the objective of revamping curricula for achieving academic excellence was held at SRM University-AP on Saturday. The conclave considered the guidelines the National Education Policy (NEP) and discussed the need to revamp the curricula to adapt the varsity’s educational programmes accordingly.

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) MD Vinod Kumar, Sagarmala Development Company Ltd MD Dilip Gupta participated as guest of honour. Besides, more than 50 professionals from the industry and leading practitioners from the social sector participated in the dialogue to address the foreseen challenges in higher education and recalibrate the curriculum of the varsity.

APSDC MD Vinod Kumar lauded the impact of a well-crafted and executed curriculum in escalating the employment rate of society while generating skilled professionals. “You need to impart skill to students while they are at the educational set-up. Polish them inside the educational institution. It is a Herculean task, but I am sure we are on the right path,” he said. Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Dr R Premkumar, registrar and Dr Vinayak Kalluri, dean-academic affairs and controller of examination and others participated.