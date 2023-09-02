Vijayawada: Inter students told to focus on studies

Vijayawada : Regional Intermediate Officer P Ravi Kumar explained the students about the importance of the Intermediate education, while addressing them at Spandana, a cultural and literary annual festival of Intermediate wing of Andhra Loyola College as a chief guest here on Friday.

Ravi Kumar said that it is a bridge between the present and future of the students’ lives. Stating that it decides their life and career, he stressed the importance of hard work at this age.

T Sylvester, mimicry artist and ventriloquist, explained the need for shunning differences like caste, creed and religion. He cautioned students not to get trapped in discriminatory tendencies. Humanity is the need of the hour. All must develop by increasing their hidden talents. He demonstrated the evils within the society through his extraordinary skill of mimicry and ventriloquism.

Rector Fr P Bala Showry explained the importance of this programme and how it brings out the hidden talents among the students.

Fr Principal Dr GAP Kishore told the students that Spandana brings out the hidden talents and improves the group learning and group working is the objective of this programme. He cautioned the students about their age and distractions in this age and blessed the students to move forward in the right direction.

Vice-Principal Fr S Raju, Spandana coordinator Dr Ramakrishna Chand, Intermediate teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated in the programme.