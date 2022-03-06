Vijayawada: Job Mela evokes good response

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata has said youth should set goals and try to achieve them by hard work and dedication.

He said the rowdy-sheeters and persons with past criminal records can change their perception and start new life if they set a goal and do hard work for 10 to 12 hours a day. He was the chief guest for the Job Mela conducted by Vijayawada West Zone police in association with Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation on Sunday at the Shadi Khana in Ajit Singh Nagar.

Commissioner of Police Rana along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the Job Mela. The police have identified the local youth involved in the crimes and motivated them to attend the Job Mela to secure jobs and start new life. In all, 898 candidates including rowdy-sheeters and other local youth attended the Job Mela.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rana said education plays very important role in the development of a person. He said 16 companies came forward to provide jobs to the persons with past criminal record. He suggested to the youth to quit vices and join the companies to settle in their lives.

Kanti Rana after assuming the charge as the Commissioner of Police announced that he knew the problems of the rowdy-sheeters and their family backgrounds and he would try to transform their lives by conducting counselling and providing jobs.

The city police and Skill Development Corporation consulted some companies to provide jobs. In all 16 companies came forward to provide jobs. The companies have selected 151 male and 73 female candidates for the jobs. Among the selected 31 are rowdy-sheeters or those who have history of criminal record. Varun Motors, Swiggy, BYjus, Medplus, Navata Road Transport, Reliance Jio, Rama cloth stores, Kallam Textiles Limited, Ecom Express, Mohan Spintex India Limited, RamcorGroup, VM Bakery Products, Karaku Financial Services and other companies participated in the job mela. They offered jobs to 224 candidates.

The Police Commissioner said that all are equal and development is possible through education and hard work. He said that many had committed mistakes knowingly or unknowingly and they can mend themselves and lead dignified lives with their families.

MLA Vishnu said that the city was witnessing several changes after Kanthi Rana Tata took charge as the Police Commissioner. He appreciated the efforts put in by the police in conducting job mela at Ajit Singh Nagar. Kanti Rana Tata and MLA Vishnu have handed over offer letters to the youth. West Zone DCP K Baburao and other officials attended the programme.