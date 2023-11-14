Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Job Mela today
Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation and District Employment Office will jointly organise a job mela at Happy Minds-DDUGKY centre in Poranki on the outskirts of Vijayawada at 10 am on Tuesday (November 14).
In a press release here on Monday, NTR district employment officer D Victor Babu said that Joyalukas gold and jewellery company and Efftronics company will conduct interviews for the unemployed youth for placements. He said the aspirants in the age group of 18 to 26 years with qualification of intermediate and degree can participate in the job mela.
He said the salary will be between Rs 16,000 and Rs 25,000 depending on the qualification and experience. He appealed to the youth to avail the facility.
District Skill Development officer P Srinivas suggested the aspirants to register their names in the website skilluniverse.apssdc.in and to contact the 9666615539 for further information.