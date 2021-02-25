Vijayawada: Job opportunities aplenty in drone technology

Vijayawada: Introducing the diploma in drone pilot course in the Kakaraparti Bhavanarayana College here on Thursday, college principal E Varaprasad said that there are ample job opportunities for the students who have mastered drone technology.

Addressing the students, the principal said that the usage of drone technology has considerably improved of late in the fields of agriculture, defence and numerous others. The course was introduced in the college keeping in view the job opportunities available in this field, he said.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Drone Institute of Technology-Tirupati to provide technical knowhow to the students here, said Institute head Tahir Shaik. He also said that the application of drones has been growing steadily over the years.

"Classes would be conducted for the students here to improve their skills," he added. Later, a demonstration with drones was conducted. Vice-principal Dr K Navin Kumar, academic director PL Ramesh were also present.