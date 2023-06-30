Live
Vijayawada: Jogi Ramesh dares TDP for debate on poll manifesto
- Says YSRCP govt has fulfilled 99% promises made in its election manifesto
- Alleges that TDP removed its manifesto from public domain soon after coming to power
Vijayawada: Housing minister Jogi Ramesh challenged TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for an open debate on fulfilling election manifesto either at Kuppam or in Tekkali. He said the YSRCP is ready for the debate on election manifesto at any place or in Assembly.
Speaking to media persons at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the minister said that the YSRCP government had fulfilled 99 per cent of election manifesto promises. Condemning the release of ‘fact sheet’ by TDP on government welfare schemes, the minister said if any one checks the accounts of people from 2014-‘19, it will reveal the benefits people received from the government.
The TDP removed its manifesto from website immediately after getting elected. Though people taught a lesson to TDP and limited their strength in Assembly to 23, the party failed to realise its mistakes, he remarked.
Ramsh said that the state government introduced GPS (Guaranteed Pension Scheme) with the consent of employees.
In addition, the government is going to construct more than 50,000 houses for poor in Amaravati capital region. Further, 31 lakh house sites were distributed in the state, he added.