Vijayawada: Joyous boat ride back on Krishna River

Vijayawada: It was a joyful day for the 1000 odd visitors at the Punnami Ghat and Bhavani island of Krishna River in Vijayawada as the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) resumed the boating operation on Sunday.

The APTDC had suspended the boating operation in Krishna River about three months ago due heavy floods. Now, the Irrigation department has given permission for boat operations in Krishna River with drastic decline of flood water inflows into the Prakasam barrage.

Consequently, the APTDC on Sunday resumed the boat operations. On the first day, only five boats were operated against the 16 boats owned by the APTDC.

Three boats with capacity of 45 seats each and two boats with the seating capacity of 25 each operated on the first day from Punnami ghat. The APTDC Vijayawada Divisional Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao told The Hans India that all precautions were taken to ensure safety of visitors enjoying the boat ride in Krishna River. However, he added that the APTDC is yet to get permission for operating the speed boats in the river. He said the department will get permission to operate the remaining 11 boats very soon.

The boat operation is one of the important sources of revenue to the APTDC and hoped the people enjoy the boat ride in Krishna River. He said that more tourists will come enjoy the boat ride in the ongoing Kartika Masam, which is auspicious one for Telugu people.

People spend their days in gardens, beaches and other places like Bhavani island this month. On Sunday, the tourists visited Bhavani island and spend their time till evening.

M Rajasekhar, a visitor to the Bhavani island with family members, said they spent a joyful Sunday with boating in Krishna river and lunch at Bhavani island. He said the children had fun playing games in Bhavani island and elders had a pleasant Sunday.

Bhavani island is one of the important destination for the denizens of Vijayawada for vacation in Kartika Masam. Since, it was closed for three months it will take some more time to resume the sporting activities in the Bhavani island. The APTDC serves lunch for the visitors and outside food is not allowed as per the rules.