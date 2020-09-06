Vijayawada: Kala Vedika to change seating to meet Covid guidelines

Vijayawada: The Central government has unlocked most of the areas from Covid-19 restrictions. The cultural organisations have started to plan their programmes according to the instructions issued by the authorities. In this connection, 'The Hans India' contacted Kowtha Venkata Subba Rao, Managing trustee Kowtha Purnanandam Kala Vedinka.

"Till March 22nd the organisers from different cultural associations conducted regularly their cultural programmes in our Kowtha Purnanandam Kala Vedika as it was located in the prime location and also affordable to all sections of people. For the last five months we didn't allow anyone to conduct any programme or any other events since the Government has given clear instructions not to conduct any programmes due to this pandemic," said Subba Rao.

Keeping in view of the revised instructions issued by Government regarding conducting of cultural programmes, Kowtha said that a meeting is proposed to conduct with the cultural associations to explain and implement the instructions issued by the authorities. He further added that usage of sanitizer and mask is compulsory if anyone likes to conduct programmes in their open air auditorium.

While explaining the arrangement for conducting programmes in Kala Vedika, Subba Rao said that another gate would be provided in addition to the existing entry gate and that new one will be used as exit gate. He said that he will put a condition that only persons having entry pass will be allowed into the auditorium and the entry gate will be closed after the commencement of the programme. He further said that the seating will also be restricted only to hundred with a gap of 3 feet between each seat.

Kowtha Venkata Subba Rao said that their organisation will give full cooperation to the cultural associations duly maintaining the Covid -19 protocols.