Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple board member steps down

Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple: After liquor bottles were found in the car belonging to Chakka Venkata Naga Varalakshmi, member of the Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam Board, she submitted resignation to the member post on Thursday. It may be recalled that more than 280 liquor bottles were seized in her car which was coming from Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Varalakshmi denied involvement of her family members in the liquor smuggling and blamed the driver. However, owning moral responsibility she submitted resignation on Thursday.

Temple board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and executive officer M V Suresh Babu addressing the meeting at the Trust office in the 7th floor of the Maha Mandapam announced her resignation. They said that she owned the moral responsibility and till the allegations were cleared and the real culprits were found, she would stay away from the responsibility of the member.

Sominaidu complimented her for the decision and said that the law would take its own course. Her resignation was accepted and the investigation would reveal the facts, he said.