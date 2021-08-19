Vijayawada: Kanna alleges intimidation of critics by YSRCP government

Vijayawada: BJP former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that there is a rampant corruption in the state and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is buying votes by distribution of money on the pretext of Navaratnalu.

He said the government is threatening and intimidating the people, who criticise the government and added that in his 50 years political career he has never seen such a of government.

Addressing the media at the state party office here on Wednesday, Lakshminarayana said the government is burdening the people with increasing taxes, bus fares, power tariff, etc., He felt there is no democratic rule in the state and the Chief Minister is resorting to dictatorial rule.

The BJP leader alleged that the YSRCP government is trying to stifle the voice of people by resorting to attacks on those who fault its policies.

He said the law and order situation is very poor, there is no development for two years and the government is not in a position to say what is the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to capital Amaravati, the BJP leader said the BJP was insisting that the state capital should be Amaravati. He said Rs 10,000 crore was spent on construction of the capital and Rs 2,500 crore was sanctioned by the Central government.

He alleged that Polavaram works are continuing at very slow pace and TIDCO houses have not been completed nor handed over to the beneficiaries. He accused the government of protecting the elite and there is no protection to the Dalits and attacks and atrocities are increasing on them.