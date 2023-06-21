  • Menu
Vijayawada: Kerala Minister J Chinchu Rani visits Durga temple

Kerala Minister J Chinchu Rani and MLAs at Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Kerala Minister J Chinchu Rani and MLAs at Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday

Highlights

Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday

Vijayawada : Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J Chinchu Rani visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Tuesday. She along with some MLAs visited the temple and performed special pujas to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

The temple authorities have welcomed them as per tradition and provided darshan of the presiding deity. Later, temple priests gave Vedasirvachanam and prasadam.

Trust Board member B Madhavi, AEO P Chandra Sekhar and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Rali Banumurthy of Kukatpally, Hyderabad, donated Rs one lakh for Annadanam scheme. He handed over the amount to the temple authorities.

