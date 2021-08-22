Vijayawada: Kisan Rail with onions aboard leaves Tadepalligudem for West Bengal

Vijayawada: For the first time Kisan Rail train loaded with 246 tonnes of onions left for Malda Town in West Bengal on Sunday.

In a press release, the SC Railway informed that the Business Development Unit (BDU) team of Vijayawada Division conducted successful meetings in Tadepalligudem and nearby areas with the farmers and traders who desired to transport onions from Tadepalligudem station.

The BDU also explained to the freight customers about various schemes and concessions being offered by the Railways. A 50 per cent tariff concession provided by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the scheme 'Operation Greens - TOP to Total' has also been extended to the freight customers transporting their products.

Transportation of agricultural produce through Kisan Rails has been proved to be safe, economical and cost effective besides providing a smooth and hassle-free transportation with least enroute damage to their produce. Further, it has been more convenient for farmers, traders and cargo operators, since they can offer the loading in relatively small quantities. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway expressed his happiness on Kisan Rail concept being huge success in the zone.

He complimented officials and staff of Vijayawada Division on starting of first Kisan Rail from Tadepalligudem. He also instructed the officials of the zone to extend the Kisan Rail concept to some more stations across the zone, wherever there is possibility of loading agricultural produce, duly elucidating the facilities available by transporting by the rail.