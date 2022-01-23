Vijayawada: Kodali Nani dismisses allegations of his involvement in casino affair

Vijayawada: The alleged Gudivada Casino issue is snowballing into a major political cock-fight post-Sankranti in Krishna district with Minister and Gudivada MLA, Kodali Nani and TDP politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao countering each other with challenges. The rivalry is now bordering bizarre with the leaders attempting to set new limits to political challenge.

Dismissing TDP allegations of his involvement in the Casino affair as ridiculous, the Minister upped the ante stating he would quit politics if the charges were proved. He had gone ahead and added that he would self-immolate himself with petrol if he is found to be guilty.

Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday came forward with a similar offer to the YSRCP that if he could not prove his party's charges that the Minister was involved in the alleged gambling held in Gudivada, then it would be his turn to self-immolate.

The TDP leaders have earlier complained to the Superintendent of Police of Krishna District about the issue and claimed they had submitted proof of the same to the police.

The K Convention Centre of Gudivada which is in the news because of the issue is said to be owned by the Minister.

The Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) condemned the campaign in a section of media over the raids on gambling dens in his constituency. He said there was no compunction for him to earn money through gambling organised in his constituency. In turn he accused the TDP leaders of operating gambling dens in the past. The raids in Gudivada had been conducted by the police at the behest of the government, he said. The TDP had sent a fact-finding committee to Gudivada to find out what exactly had transpired. The team had alleged that it had unearthed evidence against the Minister.