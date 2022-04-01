Vijayawada: Kuchipudi Usha Parinayam enthrals audience

Vijayawada: Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna showcased 'Kuchipudi Usha Parinayam' yakshaganam at Siddhartha Auditorium on Wednesday evening, which was organised by Mummanemi Subbarao Siddhartha Kala Peetham.

Originally this 'Usha Parinayam' was written by Vedam Venkataraya Sastry in 1901 and later Renduchintala Chidambara Kavi modified it as Yakshagana style. Music and dance composed by Chinta Venkata Ramaiah in traditional yakshagana style.

Legendary Kuchipudi artistes like Chita Ravi Balakrishna has chosen only girls to perform this dance ballet and trained them well to present it in a perfect manner.

With perfect 'pada narthana', good expressions and traditional dialogue modulation the artistes received appreciation from the gathering.

V Lasya Satyasri as Usha, C Pragna Chowdary as Aniruddha, J Saranya as Banasura, M Dhanyasri as Chitralekha, L Tejaswi as Siva, A Jahnavi as Parvathi have exhibited excellent performance. Even the other artistes P Jaswitha Sai, P Tapaswini, P Denivya and M Bhuvana Sailalitha also did justice to their roles.

With perfect nattuvangam Chinta Ravi Balakrishna supported the dance ballet. He also acted as Sutradhari. DSV Sastry supported with melodious voice and excellent instrumental support was given by Pasumathi Haranatha Sastry on mridangam, Parupalli Anjaneyulu on Violin and S Kumar Babu on flute. Soma Sekhar's makeup was good.

The troupe was felicitated by P Lakshmana Rao, President, Siddhartha Kala Peetham and welcomed by K Manmadha Rao. Programme was supervised by T Ramesh.