Vijayawada: Lady warrior awards presented
Vijayawada: Lady Warrior awards have been presented to the leaders of various women groups who raised their voice against the injustice to Bilkis Bano demanding justice to her.
The Minority Rights Protection Council headed by its state unit president Farooq Shubli launched the movement demanding justice to Bilkis Bano and the women leaders raised their voice in unison against the injustice.
Shibli addressing the gathering said that irrespective of caste, religion and region, the women raised their voice and the Minority Rights Protection Council is thankful to all of them. He said that it is their responsibility to felicitate them.
Social activist Malati, Progressive Organisation for Women state president Ganga Bhavani, NFIW state general secretary Durga Bhavani, APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri were felicitated with Lady Warrior awards here on Tuesday.
State women’s wing president of Minority Rights Protection Council Dr Shabana, state general secretary Mehsara, vice-president Fatima and others were present.