Vijayawada: Land survey process to start in 12 villages

Vijayawada (NTR District): Comprehensive land survey is going on at a brisk pace in NTR district and the last and 13th notification has been issued for conducting survey in 12 villagers, said District Collector S Dilli Rao.

He participated in a videoconference with the CCLSI Special Secretary J Sai Prasad on Thursday. During the conference, the Collector explained the progress of resurvey works in the district to Sai Prasad and CCLSI Secretary Babu A. Land survey is being conducted in 136 villages of Vissanapeta, Gampala Gudem, Tiruvuru, A Konduru, Jaggayyapeta, Kanchikacharla and Vatchavayi mandals under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha Scheme, he said.

The Collector stated that drone flying has been completed in 41 villages in Tiruvuru, Nandima divisions. He claimed that they completed the ground verification process in 14 villages and in another two villages it will be completed swiftly. Ground valuation works in 12 villages will also be completed soon, he added

DRO K Mohan Kumar, District Survey Officer K Surya Rao participated in the videoconference.